College football games today: Your Week 5 schedule for Sunday

Most of the college football schedule for Week 5 is over and done as the rest of the country played their games through the week through to Saturday.

But thanks to Hurricane Ian, we still have one game to go before we can move onto next weekend.

Here's your quick and easy schedule for the Week 5 games on today.

College football games today for Week 5

Eastern Washington at Florida

Sun., Oct. 2 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Line: Florida -31.5

FPI pick: Florida 97.9%

Eastern Washington: The Eagles own a win over Tennessee State but otherwise are 0-2 in their last two outings, including a 70-14 loss to Oregon and a 3-point loss to Montana State. This is one of the worst rushing defenses in college football this season, allowing almost 303 yards on the ground per game. Opposing offenses are rushing 54 times per game against the Eagles, averaging 5.6 yards per carry and 3.3 touchdowns per contest on the ground.

Florida: One of the more unreliable teams in college football this season, the Gators check in at 2-2 on the year with a win over a top 10 Utah but a pair of losses against ranked SEC foes in Kentucky and Tennessee. Florida is far from a finished product, but it does run the ball very well and should be able to easily establish that strength to control the tempo and clock from start to finish.

