Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Monday Night Football will look a lot different in the 2022 NFL season.
This year, ESPN hired former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts.
ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football banner this fall.
- Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN/ABC
Week 1
Broncos at Seahawks, Sept. 12 (ESPN/ABC)
Week 2
Titans at Bills, Sept. 19 (7:15 p.m., ESPN)
Vikings at Eagles, Sept. 19 (8:30 p.m., ABC)
Week 3
Cowboys at Giants, Sept. 26 (ESPN/ABC)
Week 4
Rams at 49ers, Oct. 3
Week 5
Raiders at Chiefs, Oct. 10
Week 6
Broncos at Chargers, Oct. 17
Week 7
Bears at Patriots, Oct. 24
Week 8
Bengals at Browns, Oct. 31
Week 9
Ravens at Saints, Nov. 7
Week 10
Commanders at Eagles, Nov. 14
Week 11
49ers vs. Cardinals, Nov. 21 (Mexico City)
Week 12
Steelers at Colts, Nov. 28
Week 13
Saints at Buccaneers, Dec. 5
Week 14
Patriots at Cardinals, Dec. 12
Week 15
Rams at Packers, Dec. 19
Week 16
Chargers at Colts, Dec. 26
Week 17
Bills at Bengals, Jan. 2