NFL games today: Your Week 1 schedule for Monday

NFL games today: Week 1 schedule for Monday, Sept. 12

Your guide for the NFL games today on the Week 1 schedule (Monday)
The 2022 NFL season has kicked off with almost every Week 1 game already in the books. Save one: the first edition of the weekly Monday Night Football schedule.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are on hand to steer the MNF ship now, with a huge game reuniting Russell Wilson with his old team.

Here's your quick and easy guide to the NFL games today.

NFL games today: Week 1 schedule for Monday

Broncos at Seahawks
Mon., Sept. 12 | 8:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Line: Broncos -6.5
FPI pick: Broncos 57.3%

Broncos: The much-anticipated debut of Russell Wilson at quarterback for Denver after last season's blockbuster move out of Seattle, now going against his former team. Expect the Broncos to get aggressive moving the ball in the air early as Wilson has the likes of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton at receiver and Albert Okwuegbunam at tight end. Denver also has a strong rushing core with Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon working out of the backfield.

Seahawks: Pete Carroll wants to run the ball, and he has a good option to use in Rashaad Penny, who last season finished with over 100 yards rushing in 4 of his final 5 games to go with 6 touchdowns. Working those ground yards can help open things up as Geno Smith takes the reins behind center with targets like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett going deep.

How to watch NFL football in 2022

