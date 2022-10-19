Video appears to show Alabama WR striking Vols fan; Nick Saban responds

Skip to main content

Video appears to show Jermaine Burton smacking woman at Tennessee game; Nick Saban responds

Alabama wideout Jermaine Burton might be in hot water after a new video emerged after the Tennessee game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A new video appears to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a woman moments after Saturday's loss at Tennessee.

In the chaos following the game, as scores of Tennessee fans stormed the field, Burton was walking off towards the Alabama locker room.

And as the video appears to reveal, Burton allegedly smacked a female fan in the head after she walked in front of him. A video of the alleged incident was shared on social media and went viral.

Burton, wearing the No. 3 jersey in white, is in the lower portion of the picture.

The woman who shared the video originally on TikTok confirmed to sports website Outkick the Coverage that it was her who was hit by the player.

Another video appeared to show Burton waving his arm and allegedly making contact with a second person holding a camera.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban responded to the alleged incident by saying the team is looking into the matter.

"We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday," Saban told reporters.

He added, "We are currently working to gather more information."

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

This isn't the first time we've seen reported physical contact between a fan and a player during a field-storming. 

Earlier this season, a Texas Tech fan shoved a Texas player after the Red Raiders' overtime victory over the Longhorns.

And an Old Dominion fan was leveled by a Virginia Tech player following the Hokies' loss to the Monarchs.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
News

Video appears to show Alabama WR striking Vols fan; Nick Saban responds

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
News

Alabama vs. Mississippi State preview, prediction: Week 8 college football picks

By James Parks
Ole Miss Rebels college football team schedule, rankings
News

Ole Miss vs. LSU preview, prediction: Week 8 college football picks

By James Parks
App State Mountaineers college football
Schedules

College football games on TV today: Your Week 8 schedule for Wednesday

By James Parks
Tennessee Volunteers college football team schedule, rankings
News

Tennessee football fan suffers serious injury celebrating win over Alabama

By James Parks
college football large 328672
News

College football coach shatters glass window in game, injures fans

By James Parks
A pre-game scene at Oklahoma prior to a college football game.
News

College football expansion: Update on when Texas, Oklahoma will join SEC

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team
Rankings

Undefeated college football teams remaining ahead of Week 8 games

By James Parks