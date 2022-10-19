Video appears to show Alabama WR striking Vols fan; Nick Saban responds

A new video appears to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a woman moments after Saturday's loss at Tennessee.

In the chaos following the game, as scores of Tennessee fans stormed the field, Burton was walking off towards the Alabama locker room.

And as the video appears to reveal, Burton allegedly smacked a female fan in the head after she walked in front of him. A video of the alleged incident was shared on social media and went viral.

Burton, wearing the No. 3 jersey in white, is in the lower portion of the picture.

The woman who shared the video originally on TikTok confirmed to sports website Outkick the Coverage that it was her who was hit by the player.

Another video appeared to show Burton waving his arm and allegedly making contact with a second person holding a camera.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban responded to the alleged incident by saying the team is looking into the matter.

"We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday," Saban told reporters.

He added, "We are currently working to gather more information."

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

This isn't the first time we've seen reported physical contact between a fan and a player during a field-storming.

Earlier this season, a Texas Tech fan shoved a Texas player after the Red Raiders' overtime victory over the Longhorns.

And an Old Dominion fan was leveled by a Virginia Tech player following the Hokies' loss to the Monarchs.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook