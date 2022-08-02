Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said.

McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car.

At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming from the car, searched the vehicle, and found the drug inside a chewing tobacco pouch.

McClain told police he had a gun in the car, but did not claim ownership and did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon.

In all, the former Crimson Tide linebacker faces three charges: second-degree possession of marijuana, speeding, and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

A second passenger in the car also faces second-degree possession of marijuana charges.

This marks the second time that McClain has been charged relating to weapons and drugs. He was arrested in 2017 and faced another second-degree possession of marijuana charge in addition to carrying a pistol without a permit.

McClain was also arrested for fighting in Decatur, Ala., in 2011.

On the field, McClain was a key piece in the early stages of the Alabama football dynasty under head coach Nick Saban.

McClain arrived at the school in the 2007 season and helped the Crimson Tide to a national championship following the 2009 season. He was named to the All-SEC first-team twice and won the Butkus Award during the title campaign.

Oakland selected McClain with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and released him in 2013 after some off-field issues.

Baltimore signed the linebacker, but he didn't play a down for the team, claiming he would retire even though he signed a one-year, $700,000 contract.

Dallas acquired McClain in a trade with Baltimore in which the Cowboys sent the Ravens a sixth-round draft selection.

He played two seasons in Dallas, appearing in 24 games, and though the Cowboys wanted to sign him again, McClain was suspended by the NFL for violating its drugs policy and he never saw the field after the 2015 season.

(h/t WAFF-TV in Huntsville)

