Fans furious over controversial flag in Alabama vs. Tennessee game

Fans furious over controversial pass interference call in Alabama vs. Tennessee game

The penalty helped put Alabama in place to score and take the lead
For a second there, it looked like Tennessee had Alabama's number on third and goal and was about to force a field goal attempt.

That's when the officials stepped in.

Bryce Young was being chased out of the pocket by a group of Tennessee defensive players and launched the ball long and high towards the end zone.

The pass fell incomplete and it appeared the Tide would settle for three.

But instead, officials threw a flag on Vols defender De'Shawn Rucker for interfering with Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks.

On second glance, however, many fans thought that not only should Rucker have not been flagged, but that perhaps Alabama should have been.

The penalty put Alabama on the Vols 2-yard line with a 1st and Goal, and took the 35-34 lead when Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a touchdown.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker responded with a 78-yard touchdown to re-take the lead over the Crimson Tide.

