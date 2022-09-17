WATCH: App State stuns Troy on last-second Hail Mary TD pass

App State was the top scene in college football this Saturday after upsetting Texas A&M last week and hosting ESPN's College GameDay.

And it looked like Troy was going to upset the festivities with a win in Boone. That is, until the Mountaineers came through with a miracle in the waning seconds.

App State quarterback Chase Brice connected with Christian Horn on a tipped 53-yard pass on the final play of the game to hand the Mountaineers a surprise 32-28 win over Troy.

Brice stepped up in the pocket, moved left, and launched the pass as far as he could. Horn brought it down on a tip at the 6-yard line and ran to the right pylon away from the tacklers, sending the home crowd into a fit.

The crowd stormed the field after the game-winning play to cap off a fun day of football for the home team and what should be an even more fun night.

Some late game mismanagement by Troy helped set up the score. It took an intentional safety on 4th and 1 from its 11-yard line to make the game 28-26 with just 25 seconds left.

Troy coach Jon Sumrall then ordered a squib kick that was brought back 13 yards to the App State 47-yard line.

Brice threw three straight incomplete passes before throwing the game-winner to cap off a day that the Mountaineer faithful won't soon forget.

App State moved to 2-1 on the year and it's 1-0 in the Sun Belt, setting up a potential appearance in next week's AP top 25 rankings.

