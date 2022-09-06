Clemson vs. Georgia Tech score, reactions, Week 1 highlights

Highlights and reaction from Clemson vs. Georgia Tech in Week 1

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech score, Week 1 reactions

Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10

Clemson's offense left much to be desired early in the game, seemingly not improving from last season's dismal showing.

The offensive line struggled to give DJ Uiagalelei adequate time to make plays, and Clemson's receivers didn't help their quarterback downfield, but the former 5-star prospect settled in and rebounded nicely.

Uiagalelei finished with over 200 passing yards, something he did in only two games last season, and Clemson's specialists showed off with a pair of blocked punts.

And we saw a sneak preview of the Cade Klubnik experience late in the game, too.

Here's a rundown of the highlights from Clemson's big Week 1 win.

Georgia Tech got aggressive early

And Clemson responded in kind. Tech went for a long shot on the first play from scrimmage, but Clemson's Andrew Mukuba picked off Jeff Sims' pass at the 27 yard line.

An ugly first quarter

For both teams. Clemson ended the 1st frame with 38 total yards of offense, while Tech mustered just 28, while 13 of the Yellow Jackets' 24 plays in the quarter went for 1 yard or less.

Blocked!

Clemson blocked a Tech punt, recovered by Brannon Spector, who returned the ball to the 5, but Clemson's offense looked to stall near the goal line.

That was, until Will Shipley got involved.

Clemson strikes first

On the 4th and goal and looking to make a statement with an offensive line that wasn't jiving early, Clemson took the chance and Shipley drove through the line for his first touchdown of the season.

At the time of Shipley's touchdown, Clemson had just 55 total yards of offense and was averaging a mere 3.2 yards per play.

14-0 Clemson

After the Yellow Jackets missed a 50 yard field goal try, Clemson drove the other way 67 yards in 8 plays and DJ Uiagalelei connected with Beaux Collins for the Tigers' 2nd TD of the night.

Collins converted a 3rd and 3 with a 26 yard catch from Uiagalelei on the third play of the scoring drive.

Halftime: Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 3

Uiagalelei was efficient putting the ball in the air, but averaged under 8 yards per pass attempt and passed for just over 100 total yards in the half.

Tech strikes pay dirt

Georgia Tech needed a big play, and it got one when quarterback Jeff Sims connected with E.J. Jenkins on a pretty TD play.

And a welcome one: Tech hadn't scored a touchdown since Nov. 13, 2021 in a game against Boston College.

Sims looked solid on the drive, converting a 4th and 6 from the Clemson 37 on a 10 yard pass for Malik Rutherford leading to the score.

Clutch conversion

Facing major pressure in the pocket and going down in pile of tacklers, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei found Will Shipley to his right and flipped him the ball, allowing the Tigers back to convert a nifty third down.

That play helped set up another scoring chance for the Tigers.

Uiagalelei does it himself

The QB capped off Clemson's best offensive drive in recent memory, going 9 plays over 76 yards in a shade under five minutes.

Clemson opened up the 24-10 lead with Uiagalelei's TD run. Good news, since Clemson came in 111-0 under Dabo Swinney when leading by 10 points through three quarters.

Clemson puts it away

Clemson's special teams came through again midway through the fourth quarter by blocking a second punt that put the offense in position on the Georgia Tech 18 yard line.

Clemson needed 4 snaps just over a minute, including a designed run for Uiagalelei to set up Shipley's second TD, from 3 yards out.

Introducing Cade Klubnik

The 5-star freshman quarterback came in with the game in hand and immediately impressed, leading a 63 yard scoring drive over 9 plays.

Klubnik connected with Will Taylor on a 20 yard gainer and to Drew Swinney for 18 yards down to the Tech 4 yard line before finding Taylor in the end zone.

What's next?

Tech has a few in-game strategic issues to work out, especially regarding their use of timeouts, while Clemson gets another shot to tweak this offense against a non-conference foe.

Clemson: vs. Furman, Sept. 10

Georgia Tech: vs. West Carolina, Sept. 10

