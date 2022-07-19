Longtime college football coach Chad Morris lands a new job

Former head coach Chad Morris has accepted a new position in college football.

Morris, who formerly led SMU and Arkansas, announced he will join the University of South Florida as a senior offensive analyst.

Morris and USF head football coach Jeff Scott both worked together at Clemson from 2011 to 2014 under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Scott cited their working connection after announcing Morris joined his staff.

"Chad and I have a great relationship and had a lot of success working together for four seasons under Coach Swinney at Clemson," Scott said.

"We are very excited to welcome Chad to South Florida and I look forward to him working with Offensive Coordinator Travis Trickett, our returning staff members and me as we employ a fast-paced and exciting offense."

Morris led the SMU football program to a 14-22 program from 2015 to 2017 and compiled a 4-18 record with Arkansas over the next two seasons.

He then joined the Auburn football staff as offensive coordinator under head coach Gus Malzahn in 2019, but both were fired a year later.

Morris was most recently head coach at Allen High School in Texas.

USF has struggled in Jeff Scott's first two seasons, winning just three total games and last year posted the No. 102 ranked offense in college football.

(h/t USF Football)

