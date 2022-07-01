Skip to main content

College football fan says Paul Finebaum Show saved his life

"You helped save my life, Paul"

College football call-in shows provide a lot of entertainment for fans by giving them a forum to argue and debate. But it's not often you could call them a life-saver.

But that's the case for Handsome Joe from Red Bay, Alabama. A frequent call-in guest to the Paul Finebaum Show who says the show helped keep him alive.

“Paul, your show actually helped save my life,” Handsome Joe said.

“Because I was dealing with depression and actually overdosed a couple times. And I didn’t have a lot to do, but your show helped bring me through those dark days and there’s no way I could ever repay that, Paul. 

“But I just wanted you to know how much your show has actually meant to me and it means a lot to a lot of people. You really helped save my life, Paul.”

Known as the "Mouth of the South," Paul Finebaum has earned a reputation as the go-to commentator for all things college football and especially in the SEC.

Finebaum has taken his fair share of interesting calls over the years, including from one fan speaking from their deathbed at the hospital.

And from one Alabama fan whose love of the game resulted in a jail sentence.

College football fans remember well the on-air confession of Harvey Updyke, an Alabama fan who took things a little too far after the Iron Bowl a decade ago, admitting on Finebaum's show that he poisoned the trees at Toomer's Corner in Auburn after the Tigers' come-from-behind win over the Crimson Tide in 2010.

Handsome Joe's call represented the other end of the spectrum.

“I don’t know how I could ever thank you for saying that on behalf of everyone here, Joe,” Finebaum said. “That means a great deal.”

Paul Finebaum remains the go-to commentator on all things college football and especially in the SEC.
