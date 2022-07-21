Skip to main content

College football: Kentucky QB Will Levis' shocking coffee habit goes viral

There's no one way to take coffee. Some take it black, others with cream, and others with sugar. But one college football star adds a very, very unorthodox ingredient.

Mayonnaise.

Yes, that's right. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis likes a little mayo with his coffee, as he showed in a video shared by CBS Sports.

And not just a little mayo, either. A few decent sized chunks of the stuff.

Levis has been taking mayonnaise with his coffee for a while now, as his girlfriend confirmed last year about how the quarterback insists there's some of the stuff around just in case.

This isn't the first time that Levis has turned heads with his food and drink choices.

Who can forget this video of the Kentucky signal caller eating up a browned banana, including the peel?

Whatever Levis is putting in his body, it seems to be working for Kentucky, which won 10 games a year ago with the Penn State transfer playing under center.

Levis went for 2,826 yards passing with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, rushing for four TDs in a win over Louisville, and spearheading a win over No. 15 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at a college football game in the SEC.
News

College football quarterback's shocking coffee habit goes viral

By College Football HQ Staff11 seconds ago
georgia football
News

Kirby Smart wants to see Georgia-Florida rivalry game moved

By College Football HQ Staff15 hours ago
USC Trojans cheerleaders at a college football game.
News

College football bettors picking USC to win national championship

By College Football HQ Staff19 hours ago
alabama football nick saban
News

College football: Nick Saban sets record straight on retirement rumors

By College Football HQ Staff20 hours ago
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested on weapons and marijuana charges ahead of SEC Media Days.
News

Texas A&M football player arrested on weapons, marijuana charge

By College Football HQ Staff22 hours ago
nick saban
News

Paul Finebaum shares funny story about Nick Saban's wardrobe

By College Football HQ Staff22 hours ago
ncaa college football fake injuries
News

How the SEC plans to stop fake injuries in college football

By College Football HQ Staff22 hours ago
college-football-schedule-rankings
News

College football insider reveals which conference could cease to exist

By College Football HQ Staff23 hours ago