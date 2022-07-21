College football quarterback's shocking coffee habit goes viral

There's no one way to take coffee. Some take it black, others with cream, and others with sugar. But one college football star adds a very, very unorthodox ingredient.

Mayonnaise.

Yes, that's right. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis likes a little mayo with his coffee, as he showed in a video shared by CBS Sports.

And not just a little mayo, either. A few decent sized chunks of the stuff.

Levis has been taking mayonnaise with his coffee for a while now, as his girlfriend confirmed last year about how the quarterback insists there's some of the stuff around just in case.

This isn't the first time that Levis has turned heads with his food and drink choices.

Who can forget this video of the Kentucky signal caller eating up a browned banana, including the peel?

Whatever Levis is putting in his body, it seems to be working for Kentucky, which won 10 games a year ago with the Penn State transfer playing under center.

Levis went for 2,826 yards passing with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, rushing for four TDs in a win over Louisville, and spearheading a win over No. 15 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

