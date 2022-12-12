College football coach Mike Leach 'needs a miracle' amid health emergency

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is in "critical" condition after suffering an undisclosed health emergency, according to multiple reports.

"Mike Leach needs a miracle, folks," MSU reporter Robbie Faulk said on Twitter late on Sunday. "Continue to pray."

The 61-year-old Leach was taken from his home in Starkville to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles away, after suffering a medical emergency at his home over the weekend.

Mississippi State confirmed Leach's situation, but did not offer any further details into what may have caused the situation.

Coaches from around the college football community tweeted their support and concern for Leach after learning of his medical situation.

Leach has been a fixture on college football sidelines since the 1980s, initially working on the Cal Poly staff, and is credited with helping develop and popularize the "Air Raid" offense, an aggressive, pass-heavy, no-huddle offensive system that features four wide receivers and the quarterback from the shotgun formation.

Leach employed the system when working as a coordinator at Oklahoma and Kentucky before taking his first job as a head coach at Texas Tech in 2000.

He landed at Washington State, leading the Cougars football program from 2013 to 2019 and set a school record with 11 wins in the 2018 season.

Leach arrived in the SEC in 2020 when taking the position at Mississippi State, going 19-17 overall and 11-15 in conference play since his arrival.

MSU went 8-4 this past season and defeated rival Ole Miss on Thanksgiving, earning a berth in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2.

