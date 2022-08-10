Skip to main content

Former college football coach Nick Rolovich files $25 million wrongful termination claim against Washington State

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former college football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against Washington State, seeking $25 million for wrongful termination, according to reports.

Rolovich was fired by the school last year after he declined to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Filing a claim like this is considered a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a state agency, according to the AP, though a person must wait 60 days to sue after the claim is filed.

No suit was filed as of Wednesday.

Rolovich, a Roman Catholic, was denied a religious exemption by the state of Washington, which mandates state employees receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The school fired Rolovich on Oct. 18, 2021, along with several members of his football coaching staff who also declined to take the vaccine.

Rolovich coached just 11 games for Washington State prior to being hired as head football coach, going 5-6 in a little over one season.

Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert took over as Rolovich's replacement in an interim role before the school promoted him to the permanent head coach position.

Rolovich was coaching under a five-year contract at the time he was fired, a deal on which three seasons remained.

He was paid $3.2 million per year, the highest public salary in the state of Washington.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

college football large 328672
News

Former CFB coach Nick Rolovich seeks $25 million in case over Covid shot

By James Parks25 seconds ago
college football large 204864
Rankings

College football rankings: Teams snubbed in Coaches Poll Top 25

By James Parks3 hours ago
Notre Dame, one of the cornerstone programs in college football history.
News

Notre Dame AD's revealing comment on joining a conference

By James Parks6 hours ago
college football large 2240742
Rankings

CFB teams with most preseason AP Top 25 rankings appearances

By James Parks7 hours ago
sam hartman wake forest
News

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely with non-football medical condition

By James Parks9 hours ago
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
Rankings

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated

By James ParksAug 9, 2022 12:20 PM EDT
USC Trojans cheerleaders at a college football game.
News

Crazy video of USC football recruit goes viral

By James ParksAug 9, 2022 12:15 PM EDT
Where did teams land in the AP Top 25 college football rankings?
News

College football realignment: ESPN and Big Ten part ways for good

By James ParksAug 9, 2022 12:04 PM EDT