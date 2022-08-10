Former CFB coach Nick Rolovich seeks $25 million in case over Covid shot

Former college football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against Washington State, seeking $25 million for wrongful termination, according to reports.

Rolovich was fired by the school last year after he declined to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Filing a claim like this is considered a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a state agency, according to the AP, though a person must wait 60 days to sue after the claim is filed.

No suit was filed as of Wednesday.

Rolovich, a Roman Catholic, was denied a religious exemption by the state of Washington, which mandates state employees receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The school fired Rolovich on Oct. 18, 2021, along with several members of his football coaching staff who also declined to take the vaccine.

Rolovich coached just 11 games for Washington State prior to being hired as head football coach, going 5-6 in a little over one season.

Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert took over as Rolovich's replacement in an interim role before the school promoted him to the permanent head coach position.

Rolovich was coaching under a five-year contract at the time he was fired, a deal on which three seasons remained.

He was paid $3.2 million per year, the highest public salary in the state of Washington.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook