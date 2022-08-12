Texas (and former Alabama) wideout Agiye Hall arrested

Skip to main content

College football news: Texas WR Agiye Hall arrested on criminal mischief charges

Texas football player Agiye Hall was arrested by university police on Thursday night, Travis County Sheriff's Office said.

Police charged Hall with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

TSCO listed Hall's bond at $0.

Hall joined the Texas football program this offseason as a transfer after his departure from Alabama.

He played in seven games for the Crimson Tide a year ago, catching four passes for 72 yards, including two receptions for 52 yards in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game loss to Georgia.

Hall was expected to be a more important offensive piece for Alabama in their SEC title defense before he violated team rules and was removed from the school's roster.

Tide coach Nick Saban offered a kind of explanation as to why.

“He is suspended from the team for violations of some team rules, whether they’re academic or whatever. It doesn’t really matter,” Saban said in April. 

“Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They’re all there to help them be more successful, so to respect those and do those are always really helpful.”

Hall transferred to Texas seeking a new start in an offense expected to be led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, noting that Longhorn fans were more accepting of players than Alabama supporters.

The receiver also noted that he embraced Texas in order to reunite with Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns now-second year coach who called Alabama's offense in 2020, when the Tide went undefeated and won the national championship.

(Travis Co. Sheriff)

college football large 328672
