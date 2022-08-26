College football Week 0 picks against the spread

College football is back with the Week 0 schedule set to kick off on Saturday.

There are 11 games set for opening weekend, with the biggest matchup between a pair of Big Ten squads as Nebraska and Northwestern sets off from Dublin.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest matchups on the opening day of the 2022 season and make our picks against the spread.

Odds according to Caesars Sportsbook and all times Eastern

Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Point spread: Nebraska -13.5

Over/under: 50.5

When: 12:30 p.m. on Fox

What to expect: Mathematically, Nebraska might be the best three-win team in college football history. It lost all nine games by single digits a year ago and outscored opponents by 63 points combined. And it got better this offseason by adding quarterback Casey Thompson and play-caller Mark Whipple. Those additions alone should be enough to outpace Northwestern's overmatched secondary.

ATS pick: Nebraska wins by 9, doesn't cover

UConn at Utah State

Point spread: Utah State -26.5

Over/under: 59.5

When: 4 p.m. on FS1

What to expect: Jim Mora inherits arguably the biggest rebuild in college football history at UConn and travels out west as near four-TD underdogs against an Aggie team that a year ago won 11 games, beat Oregon State in a bowl, won its conference, and returns over a dozen starters.

ATS pick: Utah State wins by 24, doesn't cover

Wyoming at Illinois

Point spread: Illinois -11

Over/under: 44

When: 4 p.m. on BTN

What to expect: Keep an eye on the Illini. Four of their seven losses last season came by 7 or fewer points, returns a solid defensive core, a pair of productive rushers, and has big-armed Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito behind center. Wyoming is starting a new quarterback after losing two in the transfer portal.

ATS pick: Illinois wins by 10, doesn't cover

Vanderbilt at Hawaii

Point spread: Vanderbilt -8

Over/under: 53

When: 10 p.m. on CBSSN

What to expect: Usually when you open against an SEC team, you're due for a loss, but Vandy isn't your average SEC team. It went 0-8 in conference last fall and hasn't won a league game since 2019. Vanderbilt was all of six total points away from going winless last season and lost its opener a year ago, by 20 to East Tennessee State.

ATS pick: Vanderbilt wins by 3, doesn't cover

