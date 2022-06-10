It's official: Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston are joining the Big 12 in 2023.

The AAC announced the schools will leave their league and join the Big 12 on July 1, 2023.

Back in September, those three schools, along with independent BYU, received invitations to join the Big 12 in the midst of major college football realignment.

Oklahoma and Texas had just announced their intention to join the SEC in a bombshell move.

Now, this news means that the Big 12 will almost certainly be a 14-team conference for at least one season, and perhaps two, before Texas and OU are expected to depart for the SEC in time for the 2025 season.

BYU, the fourth incoming member of the new Big 12, is scheduled to join the conference in time for the 2023 season, as well.

The move out of the AAC will come at a cost for the schools, but a manageable one.

Each school is on the hook for an $18 million payout to the AAC for leaving, but that payment will take place over the next 14 years, according to The Athletic.

“All three institutions enjoyed tremendous success under the American Athletic Conference banner, and all three were instrumental in taking the conference to great heights, both athletically and academically," AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement.

"We wish them the best and look forward to having them compete in our conference in 2022-23.”

(American Athletic Conference)

