College football expansion: Nick Saban thinks relegation is next

Skip to main content

College football realignment: Alabama coach Nick Saban raises idea of relegation

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

College football realignment and expansion were once again the story of the offseason after the Big Ten announced it would add USC and UCLA in 2024.

That, a year after the SEC's bombshell move to accept Texas and Oklahoma in time for the 2025 football season.

Expansion is in the air as conferences look to get more of the ever-bigger pot of TV money, leading to questions if college football will look more like the NFL in future.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban sees the sport going in that direction, but if so, will have to be tough in dividing the top teams from everyone else.

Relegation in college football? It could happen

“It’s probably going to be good for some people,” Saban told the Dan Patrick Show. 

“But it’s not going to be good for all people, because not everybody is going to be able to compete at that level. So we’ll create a separation, like at least probably 50 percent of the schools that are considered Division I schools now would not be able to compete that way. 

“Now maybe they come up with some kind of way like they do in soccer over in Europe I think. I don’t understand it completely.”

Mega conferences are coming, too

When the Big Ten and SEC both expand in future years, both conferences will have 16 members, ushering in what could be an era of so-called mega-conferences.

Saban believes that's likely where the sport is going, and overwhelmingly from where the College Football Playoff will select its teams.

“I think we’re probably headed in the direction like it or not of mega conferences,” Saban said. 

“How that all turns out and what’s too big and what’s not big enough is probably a pretty good question to try to figure out, but I’m not sure anybody has the answer to that right now and maybe we have two or three mega conferences and then that’s where the playoff teams come from.”

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Nick Saban has led Alabama to domination in the Top 25 college football rankings and the national championship race.
News

College football expansion: Nick Saban thinks relegation is next

By James Parks45 seconds ago
college football oklahoma
Rankings

When the AP Top 25 college football rankings will be released

By James Parks54 minutes ago
college football large 328672
News

Texas (and former Alabama) wideout Agiye Hall arrested

By James Parks1 hour ago
Scenes before a college football game between teams in the Top 25 rankings in the SEC.
Rankings

How preseason Top 25 polls shape the College Football Playoff

By James Parks1 hour ago
Scenes before a college football game between teams in the Top 25 rankings in the SEC.
Rankings

Athlon Sports predicts College Football Playoff teams, matchups

By James Parks2 hours ago
mark stoops kentucky football
News

Mark Stoops takes issue with John Calipari's Kentucky comments

By James Parks15 hours ago
college football large
Rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings Schedule for 2022 Season Announced

By James Parks19 hours ago
Ohio State is a fixture in the Top 25 rankings and won the first College Football Playoff national championship.
News

College football predictions, storylines for 2022 season

By James Parks23 hours ago