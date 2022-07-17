CFB realignment: Deion Sanders' revealing comment on expansion

With college football realignment picking up again, the natural question that arises is which school or schools could be next to make a jump?

Now, it appears Deion Sanders and Jackson State could be getting involved.

Sanders said that his school, a member of the SWAC at the FCS level, is currently looking at the marketplace to see if there's an option for it to join the realignment game and find a new home.

"We're already speaking about it," Sanders told ESPN.

You can see Sanders' full comments here.

The financial incentives of the modern college football scene makes it imperative for schools to go where the money is.

“You call it realignment, but you can really call it chasing the bag,” Sanders said.

“That’s all they’re doing — they’re chasing the bag. Everything with realignment, I’m trying to put it nicely here, but they’re trying to get money, man. Everybody’s trying to align themselves up properly so their program can prosper. I don’t mind that. I want ours to prosper as well.”

Not long ago, no one would have considered Jackson State as a piece worth adding, but since hiring Sanders as head coach, the program has shot up in recognition.

Especially during last year's recruiting cycle, when the school earned the pledge of No. 1 cornerback Travis Hunter, a consensus 5-star and former Florida State commit.

"Sooner or later, some of the prominent schools are going to have to make a decision," Sanders continued.

"What do we want to do? Do we want to sit back and adhere to tradition? Or, do we want to put ourselves in a financial situation that our school prospers? You really got to factor that in and weigh those options. There are some tremendous options that a few of those school are going to be faced with."

The decision from Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC started a domino effect over the next year that's still taking place.

The first big move that came in reaction was from inside the Big 12 itself, which added four new member schools: independent BYU and AAC members Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF.

Those schools are scheduled to join the Big 12 in time for the 2023 football season, which means they will likely compete against Oklahoma and Texas for at least one season, if not two.

But the most surprising move came on June 30, when the Big Ten announced it accepted the membership of USC and UCLA, pulling two high-profile Los Angeles-based programs into the Midwestern league and forever changing the face of college football.

For the time being, it appears the realignment process has pressed pause, but not without some unanswered questions.

Reports still contend that Oregon and Washington might be in play, while ACC members Clemson, Florida State, and Miami could entertain a move to the SEC if they can find a way out of its ironclad media rights deal with their own league.

Plus, there are still rumors that the Big 12 and Pac-12 could merge into its own super-conference arrangement.

And people inside the Big Ten are all open about that conference wanting to add Notre Dame, which has maintained its football independence from the beginning.

But who could be coaxed into a league - if the price is right.

Where this all stops, nobody knows.

More from College Football HQ

Pac-12 AD takes a shot at USC, UCLA for Big Ten move

College football realignment: Update on Big 12 expansion plans

USC, UCLA plan move to Big Ten in 2024

College football realignment winners and losers

What, me worry? Pac-12 boss didn't think he'd lose any teams

College football realignment: What happens next?

College football realignment: 10 schools reach out to Big Ten

Surprising reason UCLA joined the Big Ten

Big 12 in "deep discussions" to add Pac-12 teams, per report

College football realigns again: What schools could move next?

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook