CFB realignment: Notre Dame sets a price to stay independent

Notre Dame remains the one major program yet to make any moves during the latest phase of college football realignment.

But up to now, the Irish have maintained their independence because the economic conditions have allowed them to do so. Unless, of course, the price is right.

About that price - it seems Notre Dame has officially set one: the school is asking for $75 million per year from NBC in order to stay independent in football, according to CBS Sports.

The deal between Notre Dame and NBC expires in 2025 and currently pays the school $22 million annually to show its home games from South Bend.

How could NBC find the extra money? By adding what in the business is called "shoulder programming": or, other Power Five college football games to air around Notre Dame's that would help support that rise in value.

One potential option for that programming could come from the Big 12, which will add BYU, Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF ahead of the 2023 football season, and will be looking for a new media deal in 2025.

Notre Dame is the biggest piece remaining in the college football realignment puzzle

With its tradition and huge following, Notre Dame is the last big piece on the chessboard that conferences are after.

The school has been able to maintain its independence in football thanks to a long-time deal with NBC and the program's ability to stay in the mix for New Year's bowl games and the College Football Playoff.

But there are questions about Notre Dame's ability to do just that with the changing economic climate in college football, where TV dollars distributed to conferences are the main source of major revenue.

Amid the latest realignment frenzy, only the Big Ten has emerged as a real contender to add Notre Dame.

The school already has historic rivalries with some conference programs, makes geographic sense, and is a highly-regarded academic institution.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is a Notre Dame alum and reportedly wants to get a deal in place to add the school, but that process has apparently hit pause.

The Big Ten is set to negotiate a new media deal that could be worth up to $1 billion per year for the conference after it announced the addition of USC and UCLA in 2024.

CBS estimates that Big Ten schools could make anywhere from $80 million to $100 million each per year in the league's next media contract.

And if Notre Dame can't get something in that range out of NBC, it could finally decide to make the move it's successfully put off for 135 years.

(h/t CBS Sports)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook