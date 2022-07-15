CA governor Gavin Newsom blasts UCLA's move to Big Ten

Skip to main content

College football realignment: CA governor Gavin Newsom blasts UCLA move

UCLA helped kickstart the latest phase of college football realignment after announcing its decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024.

The talks were so secret that no one around college football knew they were happening until the agreement was in place.

Neither, apparently, did the governor of California.

Gavin Newsom said he was blindsided by the news that UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12, as was the University of California system of which the school is a part.

"It was done without any regents' oversight or support. It was done without any consideration, to my knowledge," Newsom told Fox 11.

You can see and hear Gov. Newsom's comments here.

That such a monumental change could happen with a major institution ranked as the No. 1 public university in the nation without the knowledge of even the highest government officials in the state, is quite something.

But apparently, it's allowed. Reports indicate that UCLA was under no legal obligation to inform the University of California Regents about the move to the Big Ten.

And although Gov. Newsom said the regents had no knowledge of the move, it's believed that UCLA wouldn't have taken on such a major change without at least getting some informal support from those in the system.

One person in the system who clearly didn't give any support was the governor.

More from College Football HQ

Pac-12 AD takes a shot at USC, UCLA for Big Ten move

College football realignment: Update on Big 12 expansion plans

USC, UCLA plan move to Big Ten in 2024

College football realignment winners and losers

What, me worry? Pac-12 boss didn't think he'd lose any teams

College football realignment: What happens next?

College football realignment: 10 schools reach out to Big Ten

Surprising reason UCLA joined the Big Ten

Big 12 in "deep discussions" to add Pac-12 teams, per report

College football realigns again: What schools could move next?

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

ucla football
News

CA governor Gavin Newsom blasts UCLA's move to Big Ten

By College Football HQ Staff1 minute ago
mike gundy oklahoma state football
News

Mike Gundy wonders if Texas, OU could leak info to SEC

By College Football HQ Staff38 minutes ago
USC Trojans cheerleaders at a college football game.
News

CFB realignment: Pac-12 AD takes a shot at USC, UCLA

By College Football HQ Staff3 hours ago
college football oklahoma
News

College football insider reveals if Texas, Oklahoma could join SEC early

By College Football HQ Staff4 hours ago
Oklahoma players giving the 'Horns Down' symbol, one that still demands a formal explanation from college football officials about whether it constitutes a penalty.
News

Big 12 updates policy on 'Horns Down' penalty this season

By College Football HQ Staff4 hours ago
Scenes before a college football game between teams in the Top 25 rankings in the SEC.
News

Vegas updates College Football Playoff national title odds

By College Football HQ Staff23 hours ago
college football
News

ESPN computer predicts best/worst teams in college football this season

By College Football HQ StaffJul 14, 2022
big 12 football
News

CFB realignment: Update on Big 12 plans for expansion

By College Football HQ StaffJul 14, 2022