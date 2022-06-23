The most hyped decision of the 2023 college football recruiting cycle is official as No. 1 overall player and quarterback Arch Manning committed to Texas.

The decision ends a whirlwind few months of official visits and speculation about where the next member of the Manning football family would end up.

Texas beat out finalists Georgia and Alabama for the quarterback.

The decision could be a game-changer for the Texas football program, which already has one generational 5-star quarterback on the roster in Quinn Ewers.

Texas is a program in transition. A long-time college football power, it last won the national championship in the famous 2006 Rose Bowl, but has struggled to find its identity since, winning 10 games just once in the last decade and making only four appearances in the AP Top 25 rankings.

Texas went 5-7 in head coach Steve Sarkisian's first outing in 2021, but projects to make a run at the Big 12 title this season, according to most analysts.

Landing a quarterback like Manning will have an effect on how the program will recruit going forward and gives the Longhorns a surer foundation to build on.

Arch Manning scouting report

"In addition to possessing all the physical tools desired at the quarterback position, Manning plays the game with exceptional intuition and awareness, showing the ability to command and navigate the game at a very high level," according to Arch Manning's 247Sports scouting report.

"Entering his fourth season as a starter as a senior at Newman, Manning figures to be prepared to make an immediate impact at the next level. Projects as an All-American prospect at the next level with the potential to have his name be one of the first called in the NFL Draft."

Arch Manning stats

As a junior at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Manning threw for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to four interceptions with another seven rushing scores.

In his high school career, he’s thrown for 6,307 yards as a starter in three seasons with 81 touchdowns passing and 19 rushing.

He averages almost 13 yards per pass, over 212 passing yards per game, and has 18 career interceptions.

Manning is the consensus No. 1 quarterback and overall player in the 2023 college football recruiting class, according to all services.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook