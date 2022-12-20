College football transfer QB Devin Leary set to pick Kentucky: reports

Devin Leary, considered one of the premier players available in the college football transfer portal, is poised to commit to Kentucky, according to multiple reports.

Leary missed the final six games of this past season as the starting quarterback at NC State after sustaining an upper body injury, but in his time the New Jersey native has established an elite resume at the position.

In his career, Leary has thrown for 6,807 total yards with 62 career passing touchdowns for the Wolfpack.

Last season, the quarterback passed for 3,433 yards with 35 touchdowns and five interceptions while leading NC State to a 9-3 overall record.

In 2022 prior to his injury, Leary passed for 1,265 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in six games.

Leary emerged as the No. 4 overall player and the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the On3 Sports Transfer Portal Player Rankings for the 2023 offseason.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

