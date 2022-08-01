NCAA makes decision on college football transfer portal for 2022

College football may not see unrestricted free agency after all with the sport's power brokers deciding against another change to the transfer portal.

The NCAA is not expected to pass a rule allowing unlimited transfers with immediate eligibility, according to The Athletic.

That news comes after reports that the NCAA was looking at a new rule in which college athletes would be able to transfer as much as they want and still keep their immediate eligibility.

Last summer, the NCAA passed a rule that allowed an athlete a one-time, penalty-free transfer that removed the old sit-one-year requirement as long as it was their first transfer.

Now, the rule requires a player to sit out one year only after a second entrance into the transfer portal.

However, according to the Transfer Committee's reported recommendations, the NCAA could still allow players to transfer at will, provided they transfer within the group's proposed "transfer windows."

If passed, that rule would create two transfer portal windows in college football: 45 days "beginning the day following the championship selection," and a 15 day period in the first two weeks of May at the end of spring practice, a total of 60 days.

That said, those recommendations could be delayed if the board decides to send the entire transfer portal rule package back for further change and review.

When the NCAA changed the rules around the college football transfer portal and created one-time immediate eligibility, the result was a flurry of movement as more than 2,000 players switched schools last offseason.

(h/t The Athletic)

