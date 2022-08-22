College football odds, lines for Week 0 games

Your first look at the Week 0 college football schedule odds and game lines

The college football season will begin officially on Saturday, August 27 as Nebraska and Northwestern face off in Dublin, Ireland for the 2022 kickoff.

But that's not the only game on tap for opening weekend, as 11 games in total are set to take place on the final Saturday of the month.

Here are the opening lines for most of those matchups across the Week 0 slate.

Nebraska helps kick off the 2022 college football season

Odds according to Caesars Sportsbook

Northwestern vs. Nebraska (-13). Two B1G clubs head to Ireland to kick things off, both coming off three-win seasons, but one of these teams actually has a shot at something worthwhile. That's Nebraska, which lost all nine games by single digits last year and this offseason got aggressive, signing former Pitt play-caller Mark Whipple, and in the transfer portal to help give this offense some speed.

RELATED: Nebraska vs. Northwestern preview, prediction

Wyoming at Illinois (-10). Bret Bielema returns a defense that finished an average unit against Big Ten teams, brings back to solid rushers, and signed big-arm quarterback Tommy DeVito in the transfer portal.

Vanderbilt (-6.5) at Hawaii. The basement dweller of the SEC heads way out west to get a first look at the Rainbow Warriors, under new management with Tommy Chang at the helm after Todd Graham left the program amid mistreatment allegations that got the state senate involved. Vandy needs all the wins it can get — it hasn't won an SEC game since 2019 and went 2-10 a year ago.

UConn at Utah State (-27). Jim Mora signed on with the Huskies to revive a moribund program that won a single game last fall, but doesn't draw a friendly matchup in the opener, against an Aggies team that thrived in Blake Andersen's first season, winning 11 games, beating Oregon State in a bowl, and finishing in the AP Top 25 rankings.

Charlotte at FAU (-7). Willie Taggart got five wins out of this FAU squad, including a 38-9 win over Charlotte, which lost five of its last six in 2021.

North Texas at UTEP (PK). This North Texas team was the one that ended UTSA's 11-game win streak last season with a dominant 22-point victory. That helped propel Mean Green to the No. 3 spot in the C-USA West, just ahead of UTEP.

Nevada (-9) at NM State. A pair of first-year head coaches meet up early: Jay Norvell is out at Nevada after losing three of his last four games a year ago, and NM State bounced Doug Martin following a 2-10 outing last season that included an ugly loss to the Wolf Pack.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook