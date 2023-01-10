Georgia vs. TCU score, highlights: Dawgs boil Frogs in CFP massacre

Georgia vs. TCU score, highlights: Dawgs boil Frogs in national title massacre

A historic performance from Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game, dominating TCU from start to finish in a 65-7 victory to secure the school's second-straight national title.

The win gives the SEC a fourth-straight natty, by three different teams, and the conference's 13th title in the last 17 seasons.

And the Bulldogs become the first team to repeat as national champions in the College Football Playoff era, leaving no doubt.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

Georgia strikes first

Stetson Bennett capped off the Bulldogs' opening 57-yard possession when he ran for a 21-yard touchdown and the early 7-0 lead for the SEC champions.

Bennett came into the game with 166 rushing yards and nine touchdowns with his legs.

Score: Georgia 7, TCU 0

TCU storms back

Needing a response after a slow start, TCU quarterback Max Duggan took to the air, connecting with receiver Derius Davis on a huge 60-yard advance that got behind the Georgia secondary.

Duggan finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, putting a bow on the 75 yard drive for the Horned Frogs.

Score: Georgia 10, TCU 7

WIDE open

Georgia was averaging 11.6 yards per play to close out the first quarter, scoring in response after TCU's drive, making three first downs before Bennett hit wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a 37-yard touchdown play.

He was just a bit open.

Score: Georgia 17, TCU 7

Bennett again

Georgia's quarterback took to the ground with his second touchdown rush on what was a 92-yard drive over 11 plays.

Score: Georgia 24, TCU 7

Duggan hands it over

After falling down by three touchdowns, TCU tried to get back on offense, but Duggan's long pass was intercepted by Georgia defender Javon Bullard.

And then the Bulldogs make him pay

Five possessions, 31 points for Georgia after it cashed in on Max Duggan's turnover, and eight straight scoring drives going back to the Peach Bowl.

Score: Georgia 31, TCU 7

Make it nine straight

Nine consecutive scoring drives for Georgia after Bullard forced another turnover by intercepting Duggan again.

Bennett hit Adonai Mitchell two plays later for the 22-yard touchdown strike.

Score: Georgia 38, TCU 7

Brock Bowers gets involved

Georgia came out of the halftime break looking deep again as Bennett connected with Bowers on the 22-yard touchdown play.

To that point, Bowers had seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown and Bennett had accounted for five total touchdowns, three passing and two rushing.

Score: Georgia 45, TCU 7

Georgia hits 50

After holding TCU to 24 yards on the previous drive, Georgia's offense resumed its dominance, going 84 yards in nine plays, adding in a 28-yard advance from Bennett to Darnell Washington to the TCU 13.

From there, Bennett found McConkey for the receiver's second touchdown.

The Bulldogs put up 40-plus points against a team ranked in the top-five of the AP poll just three times in school history.

Two of those were in the past 10 days.

Score: Georgia 52, TCU 7

Curtain call

What a career for Stetson Bennett: the Georgia quarterback calls it a career winning two national championships and finished 29-3 as starter.

Georgia hits 60

One play, 19 yards. That's all Georgia needed to extend the lead even further after Branson Robinson went in for the score.

With the touchdown, Georgia tied the record for the most points scored against a team ranked in the AP top-three.

Score: Georgia 65, TCU 7

Georgia is your national champion

