New incoming Georgia wide receiver arrested overnight

New incoming Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "RaRa" Thomas was arrested early Monday morning on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence, according to Athens-Clarke Co. jail records.

He was arrested by the University of Georgia police at 4:40 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, according to jail records.

Thomas is being held at the Athens-Clarke Co. jail without bond.

Additional details of the incident were not immediately available.

Thomas, a junior wide receiver from Eufaula, Ala., recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State.

Thomas played 19 games with Mississippi State before transferring to Georgia. He finished his MSU football career with 62 catches for 878 yards while scoring 12 touchdowns and averaging 14.2 yards per catch.

Thomas led Mississippi State with 44 catches for 626 yards and seven touchdowns this past season.

He is regarded as a key strategic addition for Georgia in the transfer portal after the school lost receiver Adonai Mitchell to the portal.

Mitchell announced that he was transferring to Texas for the 2023 season.

Georgia also added transfer wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who led Missouri with 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns last fall.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook