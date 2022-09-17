Florida State QB Jordan Travis on crutches after injury in Louisville game

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was spotted on crutches and with his left leg in a boot on the team's sideline to start the second half of Friday's game against Louisville.

Travis sustained a lower leg injury during a sack in the second quarter.

The quarterback immediately held his leg after the play and shortly afterwards, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham went near Travis and took a knee.

Travis was in obvious pain as he remained on the turf.

Florida State football trainers and head coach Mike Norvell surrounded Travis for a couple minutes on the field before the quarterback was able to get up with the aid of trainers.

He walked off the field slowly and headed towards a tunnel that was not Florida State's dressing room in the company of a trainer.

Prior to his injury, Travis was 15 of 17 passing with 157 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Losing a player of Travis' caliber would be costly for the Seminoles, as the quarterback has been instrumental in the team's early success this season and projects to be critical to any future success it will have.

Tate Rodemaker entered the game at quarterback in place of Travis.

Florida State and Louisville tied the game at 14 in the first quarter before the Cardinals broke the stalemate on Trevion Cooley's 1-yard touchdown run that gave Louisville the 21-14 halftime lead.

Coming into Friday night's game, Travis was 31 of 48 passing (64.6%) with 467 total yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing score, and no interceptions.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook