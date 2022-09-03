Skip to main content

Michigan football: J.J. McCarthy breaks free on long TD run in Week 1 game

J.J. McCarthy scored a long TD run on his 3rd snap for Michigan

J.J. McCarthy didn't start for Michigan in Week 1, but the quarterback still made a huge difference soon after taking the field.

McCarthy entered the Wolverines'season opener in the third quarter and on his third snap, broke free on a long, 20 yard touchdown run.

Michigan opened up a 37-0 lead over Colorado State on the scoring play. You can see the video here.

Michigan QB situation

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh announced an unconventional quarterback situation to start the 2022 season.

Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara would start the season opener against Colorado State and that McCarthy would start in Week 2 against Hawaii.

From there, he and his staff would make the final decision for who would take the starting quarterback job going forward for the rest of the season.

McNamara vs. McCarthy

Some analysts have speculated that Harbaugh actually wanted to name McCarthy the starter all along, but used the two QB situation in order for McCarthy to make a case for himself by getting on the field.

Making plays like this is certainly a good way to do just that.

McNamara started for Michigan last season, passing for 2,576 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions en route to a Big Ten championship.

But many Wolverine fans are already looking ahead to McCarthy, a consensus top 10 quarterback recruit last year, who went 34 of 59 passing with 516 yards and a score with 124 yards rushing and two scores.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Michigan football quarterback J.J. McCarthy
News

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy breaks free on long TD play

By James Parks
ESPN College Football GameDay Picks
News

ESPN College GameDay hosts make Week 1 football picks

By James Parks
josh downs
News

North Carolina WR Josh Downs out vs. App State: report

By James Parks
College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.
News

Georgia vs. Oregon football preview, prediction

By James Parks
college football alabama large
News

Alabama vs. Utah State football Week 1 prediction, preview

By James Parks
college football arkansas large
News

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati football preview, prediction

By James Parks
cj stroud ohio state
News

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football preview, prediction

By James Parks
college football large
Schedules

College Football Week 1 TV Schedule, Rankings

By James Parks