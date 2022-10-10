Michigan RBs coach Mike Hart gives health update after collapse

Michigan football assistant coach Mike Hart has provided the first update of his condition since suffering a medical emergency over the weekend.

Hart collapsed on the sideline during Michigan's game at Indiana on Saturday and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher and to a local hospital.

Now, Hart says he is doing much better.

"Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction," Hart said in a statement. "I look forward to rejoining our team soon."

Hart added, "I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers. I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan's team doctors, coaching staff, players, and Coach Harbaugh.

"I would also like to thank IU's football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone's kindness and generosity. My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people."

What happened on the sideline

The all-time leader in rushing yards at Michigan during his career from 2004 to 2007, Hart joined his alma mater as running backs coach in 2021 and was serving the team in that capacity on Saturday when he collapsed on the sideline.

Medical personnel immediately rushed to Hart on the ground while Michigan players moved away from the area with many falling to one knee.

Players and coaches were visibly emotional during that time, and after Hart was taken away on a stretcher.

Shortly afterwards, Fox reported that Hart had suffered a seizure on the sideline, but that he was in stable and improving condition.

Hart moved into the RBs coach/run game coordinator position on Michigan's football staff this season.

(Mike Hart c/o Michigan Football)

