Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh provides update after Mike Hart collapse

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had a medical emergency on the team's sideline during Saturday's win at Indiana.

Hart collapsed on the Michigan sideline and required immediate attention, ultimately being placed on a cart and taken to a local hospital.

During the game, Fox reporter Jenny Taft confirmed that Hart suffered a sudden seizure during the game, and now head coach Jim Harbaugh has updated Hart's situation.

Where things are with Mike Hart

"Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he's in stable condition," Harbaugh said in a statement.

"He's going to stay overnight in Bloomington for continued observation. Mike is a strong guy and abundant prayers go his way... it really puts things in perspective.

"In the moment, everybody's thoughts were with Mike. Mine were and everyone around us was to get him the care that he needed... The most important thing is his health at that point in time."

What happened on the sideline

Moments after Indiana tied the game at 7 in the first quarter, Hart suddenly fell to the ground on the Wolverines' sideline.

Within moments the game was paused and Michigan players cleared the area, many dropping to one knee, to allow medical personnel to attend to Hart.

Many of Michigan's assistants, in addition to coach Harbaugh, stood nearby as trainers worked with their colleague on the ground.

Soon afterwards, Hart was stabilized and placed on a stretcher and carted off the field by Indiana personnel.

Several IU coaches and players, including head coach Tom Allen, reached out to wish Hart well as he left the field. Hart worked at Indiana from 2017 and 2020 in an assistant coaching capacity.

Hart was taken to a nearby hospital for a more detailed examination, which revealed that Hart had suffered a seizure.

Hart reached out to the Michigan team from the hospital at halftime to reassure the team that he was doing well.

