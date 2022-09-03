North Carolina WR Josh Downs out vs. App State: report

North Carolina WR Josh Downs is out against Appalachian State in Week 1

North Carolina will be without its top wide receiver for its Week 1 game against Appalachian State on Saturday.

Josh Downs will not play in the Tar Heels' second game of the season, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

The receiver is dealing with a lower body injury that is not considered serious, according to reporting from ESPN.

It is believed to be the same issue from the Week 0 opener when Downs was seen nursing his knee after scoring a touchdown. He was spotted with a bag of ice on the knee after the game.

Downs was seen by reporters in street clothes prior to Saturday's game and was not warming up with UNC teammates ahead of kickoff.

Downs was North Carolina's leading receiver last season and one of the most productive in college football, catching 101 passes for 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns with an average of 13.0 yards per reception.

He caught nine passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Drake Maye in North Carolina's Week 0 victory over Florida A&M.

Where North Carolina goes now

In Downs' absence, the Tar Heels will lean on Bryson Nesbit, who caught a TD in the opener, in addition to Gavin Blackwell and Kamari Morales, both of whom scored in last week's 56-24 victory.

UNC will also rely more on its rushing attack, which proved successful in the Week 0 game, racking up 314 yards on the ground with three scores, including a 101 yard, 2 TD effort from Omarion Hampton.

(h/t Bruce Feldman)

