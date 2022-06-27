Video of Oregon quarterback's huge throws going viral

Bo Nix appears to be the favorite to start at quarterback for Oregon, but judging by these videos, Ty Thompson is more than capable of an option, too.

Thompson was in attendance at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana, and used the occasion to show off his big arm.

Thompson unleashed a 70-yard bomb on one of his early throws, getting a lot of attention from those on the field and in the stands.

Thompson followed that up with another long pass for over 60 yards in the air.

The Ducks' 2021 signee was one of the more physically imposing quarterbacks at this year's Manning Passing Academy, standing at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.

But up to now, he's yet to get a hold on Oregon's starting quarterback position. This offseason, it looked like he would be in competition with Jay Butterfield for the job, but Nix transferred in from Auburn to add more intrigue to the race.

“We do have a very competitive QB room with me, Bo, Jay, everybody else that’s coming in,” Thompson said.

“So I’m just trying to be my best self every day, improve every day, not worry about what they’re doing. Worry about myself, be the best Ty Thompson I can every day and, hopefully, the coaches make a decision that favors the team.”

Thompson was the former No. 7 quarterback in the 2021 college football recruiting class and the No. 40 overall player, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Now, he'll enter Oregon's fall football camp with another chance to move ahead of Nix and show he deserves to be the Ducks' starter in Week 1 against Georgia.

