Skip to main content

Video of Oregon quarterback's huge throws going viral

Bo Nix appears to be the favorite to start at quarterback for Oregon, but judging by these videos, Ty Thompson is more than capable of an option, too.

Thompson was in attendance at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana, and used the occasion to show off his big arm.

Thompson unleashed a 70-yard bomb on one of his early throws, getting a lot of attention from those on the field and in the stands.

Thompson followed that up with another long pass for over 60 yards in the air.

The Ducks' 2021 signee was one of the more physically imposing quarterbacks at this year's Manning Passing Academy, standing at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.

But up to now, he's yet to get a hold on Oregon's starting quarterback position. This offseason, it looked like he would be in competition with Jay Butterfield for the job, but Nix transferred in from Auburn to add more intrigue to the race.

“We do have a very competitive QB room with me, Bo, Jay, everybody else that’s coming in,” Thompson said.

“So I’m just trying to be my best self every day, improve every day, not worry about what they’re doing. Worry about myself, be the best Ty Thompson I can every day and, hopefully, the coaches make a decision that favors the team.”

Thompson was the former No. 7 quarterback in the 2021 college football recruiting class and the No. 40 overall player, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Now, he'll enter Oregon's fall football camp with another chance to move ahead of Nix and show he deserves to be the Ducks' starter in Week 1 against Georgia.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

ty thompson oregon football
News

Video of Oregon quarterback's huge throws going viral

By James Parks1 minute ago
georgia-college-football-rankings-scores-schedule
Rankings

ESPN computer predicts most likely College Football Playoff matchups

By James Parks1 hour ago
college football large 8783733
News

ESPN computer predicts which college football teams will go undefeated

By James Parks3 hours ago
College football news, rankings, schedules, and recruiting from College Football HQ.
News

College football coach suddenly retires because of severe back problems

By James ParksJun 24, 2022
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
Rankings

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated

By James ParksJun 24, 2022
Texas football cheerleaders at a college football game in the Big 12.
Rankings

CFB recruiting rankings: Where Texas landed after Arch Manning pledge

By James ParksJun 23, 2022
arch manning college football recruiting
News

Arch Manning commits to Texas: Why the No. 1 player chose the Longhorns

By James ParksJun 23, 2022
Arch Manning, the No. 1 player in the 2023 college football recruiting class, committed to Texas.
News

The wait is over: Arch Manning makes his commitment

By James ParksJun 23, 2022