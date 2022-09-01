Penn State vs. Purdue: Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV, stream, game time

Skip to main content

Penn State vs. Purdue football: Week 1 schedule, how to watch, stream, game time, TV channel

Penn State and Purdue kick off the 2022 college football schedule

When: Thurs., Sept. 1

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox

Streaming: fuboTV

Penn State: Important pieces on one of college football's best scoring defenses are out of the picture, but 6th year quarterback Sean Clifford is back, now armed with a major weapon at receiver after Mitchell Tinsley transferred over from WKU's historic offense, where he surpassed 1,400 yards and scored 14 times a year ago.

Purdue: Another 6th year quarterback steps in for the Boilers as Aidan O'Connell returns from finishing the Big Ten's second-most productive quarterback last season. He loses a ton of his receiving production, but retains enough to test PSU's secondary all day to make an early statement as a potential sleeper in the West Division race.

Penn State vs. Purdue odds, lines, spread

Penn State comes into the Week 1 season opener as narrow 3.5 point favorites over Purdue, according to oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook, who set the over/under mark at 53.5 points.

