Penn State vs. Purdue: Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV, stream, game time

Penn State vs. Purdue football: Week 1 schedule, how to watch, stream, game time, TV channel
Penn State vs. Purdue football: Week 1 schedule, how to watch, stream, game time, TV channel
How to watch
When: Thurs., Sept. 1
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox
Streaming: fuboTV
What you need to know
Penn State: Important pieces on one of college football's best scoring defenses are out of the picture, but 6th year quarterback Sean Clifford is back, now armed with a major weapon at receiver after Mitchell Tinsley transferred over from WKU's historic offense, where he surpassed 1,400 yards and scored 14 times a year ago.
Purdue: Another 6th year quarterback steps in for the Boilers as Aidan O'Connell returns from finishing the Big Ten's second-most productive quarterback last season. He loses a ton of his receiving production, but retains enough to test PSU's secondary all day to make an early statement as a potential sleeper in the West Division race.
Penn State vs. Purdue odds, lines, spread
Penn State comes into the Week 1 season opener as narrow 3.5 point favorites over Purdue, according to oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook, who set the over/under mark at 53.5 points.
More from College Football HQ
Penn State vs. Purdue football preview, prediction
Purdue vs. Penn State odds, spread, line: Week 1 college football picks, prediction