Pitt Six: Pittsburgh takes lead on West Virginia on dramatic pick-six

Pitt Six: Pittsburgh took lead over West Virginia on JT Daniels pick-six

Pitt took the lead over West Virginia on a huge pick-six play
Two quick touchdowns put Pittsburgh ahead of West Virginia late in the fourth quarter in the Backyard Brawl to open the 2022 college football season.

First, it was Israel Abanikanda who scored a brilliant 24 yard touchdown catch and run from Kedon Slovis to tie the game at 31.

But it was a dramatic pick-six that opened up Pitt's lead when M.J. Devonshire intercepted Mountaineers quarterback J.T. Daniels off a deflected pass and went the other way for 56 yards.

Pittsburgh used the two scores to defeat rival West Virginia, 38-31.

The game marks the overdue return of the famous Backyard Brawl rivalry between Pittsburgh and West Virginia that hasn't been played since 2011.

And what a reunion it proved to be, putting two elite transfer quarterbacks on the same field: Kedon Slovis for Pitt and J.T. Daniels for West Virginia.

Prior to the pick-six, Daniels threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another while Slovis engineered four scoring drives, passing for the score to Abanikanda while Panthers backs rushed for the other TDs.

