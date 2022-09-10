Quinn Ewers leaves Texas vs. Alabama game with injury

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers left the Alabama game with an injury

The injury bug struck for Texas in the worst way as quarterback Quinn Ewers was forced to leave Saturday's game against Alabama.

Ewers left the game with an apparent left shoulder injury sustained in the first quarter of action.

Moments after connecting with Xavier Worthy on a long pass play near the goal line, Ewers was struck and driven into the ground by Alabama defender Dallas Turner.

The force of the contact pushed Ewers' left shoulder and arm hard into the turf.

Texas football trainers tended to Ewers on the field for a few minutes and he was able to walk off the turf and to the sideline under his own power.

But a minute later, Ewers departed the field for the Longhorns dressing room with a towel over his head.

The quarterback did not require any brace for the arm and shoulder, but was not moving them as he left the field.

Ewers impressed early in the Longhorns' Week 2 statement game against Alabama, connecting on a battery of long passes, showing off his accuracy, timing, and arm strength.

He went 9 of 12 for 134 yards before leaving the game.

Texas tied the game, 10-10, shortly after Ewers' left the field when Bijan Robinson scored the tying touchdown with quarterback Hudson Card in the game.

