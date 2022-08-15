Pair of Texas football starters in doubt for 2022 with knee injuries

Pair of Texas football starters doubtful for 2022 season with serious knee injuries: report

The first Texas fall football camp proved costly as wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau both suffered serious knee injuries during the Longhorns' first full scrimmage, according to 247Sports.

The injuries put both players in credible doubt for the 2022 football season.

Neyor is dealing with a potential ACL tear, but both players are seeking second medical opinions.

The recovery time for torn ACLs averages anywhere from six to nine months.

Running back Roschon Johnson is also dealing with a reported sprained ankle sustained during the same practice and was seen in a walking boot, but that injury is not expected to be serious.

However serious the injuries to Neyor and Angilau are, losing either for any sustained period of time could prove costly for Texas in the upcoming football season.

Neyor joined the Longhorns after spending the first two seasons of his college football career at Wyoming. He led that team with 44 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago before transferring.

Neyor's presence is a potentially major boost to a Texas receiving group that already includes Xavier Worthy, who caught 12 TDs off 981 yards a year ago, and Jordan Whittington, who scored three times with 377 yards receiving.

He could also add another needed dimension to the Longhorns passing game behind presumptive starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who boasts a 5-star pedigree and plenty of potential, but has no college experience.

Neyor's potential absence also comes as Texas suffered another blow at receiver after former Alabama transfer Agiye Hall was suspended indefinitely following an arrest on a criminal mischief charge after he allegedly damaged a parking boot on his car.

Angilau is a projected starter at left guard with 34 starts in his career, including 12 games as starter for the Longhorns a year ago, and is considered the most experienced option on an offensive line that has struggled.

Texas opens the 2022 football season on Sept. 3 against UL Monroe and hosts consensus No. 1 team Alabama the following Saturday.

