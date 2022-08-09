Crazy video of USC football recruit goes viral

Consensus 5-star college football recruit Zachariah Branch was already considered one of the top athletes in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

But it looks like the USC pledge has even more athleticism than we knew about.

The wide receiver posted a video to Twitter of himself catching a football and jumping into a back flip, snagging the ball with his right hand and executing the flip with ease.

Branch is one of two 5-stars who committed to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, announcing his decision on Christmas Eve last year.

Malachi Nelson, the No. 1 player from California and No. 2 ranked player overall, is the other, committing to USC last November out of Los Alamitos.

Branch is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to On3 Sports.

Zachariah Branch scouting report

According to On3

+ One of the more dynamic receiver prospects in the nation, regardless of class.

+ Built like a traditional slot wide receiver at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds.

+ An elite track athlete with a 10.33 second 100 meter mark and a 24 foot long jump as a sophomore.

+ Is able to harness that speed on the football field with his high-end change of direction.

+ Creates big plays as a deep threat and after the catch. Very difficult for defenders to tackle in space.

+ A fluid mover with route-running and true wide receiver skills in addition to the considerable athleticism.

+ Shows good ball skills with the ability to track and make extended catches in traffic.

+ Plays at powerhouse Bishop Gorman and was a standout performer in four games against national competition in addition to the state title game.

+ Looks like one of the best sub 5-foot-11 wide receiver prospects in several cycles.

