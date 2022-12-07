Jim Leonhard makes final decision on future with Wisconsin

Interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has made the decision everyone at Wisconsin was waiting for.

Leonhard has announced he will stay with the Badgers as coordinator for their 2022 bowl game, but will not be a part of the program in 2023 and beyond.

"It has meant the world to me to be able to pour my heart and soul into the UW Football program over the last 7 years. After discussions with my family and Coach Fickell, I will remain the DC through the bowl game but no longer be a part of the staff after the conclusion of the 2022 season," he said.

"It has been an honor to coach these young men and thank you to all the fans who supported us along the way. On Wisconsin!"

Wisconsin appointed Leonhard as interim head coach after the school fired Paul Chryst following a 2-3 start to the 2022 football season.

Leonhard went 4-3 to close out the year, including a loss to rival Minnesota in the regular season finale.

Wisconsin announced it hired former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell to lead the program in late November, and the new coach offered Leonard a position on his new staff, giving him time to consider the decision.

"I definitely opened the door for Jim to be here," Fickell said.

"He's trying to weigh the options. It's not options as to whether he wants to coach or not or whether he wants to be at Wisconsin. It's just, I think in the future of where he wants to go."

Wherever he wants to go, it's not Wisconsin, which will face Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl before moving on from Madison for good.

