Fired Ex-College Football Coach Suing School for $10 Million
An ex-college football assistant coach is taking his former school to court after he claims he was wrongfully fired from his position because of his age and race.
Former Toledo football assistant Craig Kuligowski is seeking more than $10 million in damages from the university and alleges that his due process rights were violated.
Shortly after releasing Kuligowski from his position, Toledo hired a young, black employee to fill the same role.
The coach says that he was fired "because he was the wrong age and the wrong race," and that the school felt Kuligowski was "not representative" of its student-athletes.
Kuligowski played at Toledo, earning All-MAC honors as an offensive lineman, and served the football program as an assistant in two different roles starting in 1992.
His first tenure with Toledo ended in 2001, and he returned in 2020, working in different capacities including assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator.
Toledo responded to the accusation by claiming Kuligowski was "terminated for cause on Jan. 14, 2023, for violating the University's non-retaliation and standards of conduct policies," via ESPN.
In 2022, a female employee filed a sexual harassment report against Kuligowski, alleging that he made inappropriate comments about her clothing. He was suspended as a result.
Kuligowski responded by saying he was not given a chance to respond to that allegation and that he was not given a specific reason for his suspension.
"It is imperative that all employees follow University policy and provide educational and working environments that are free from discrimination and harassment," Toledo said. "The University will decline further comment on pending litigation."
(ESPN)
