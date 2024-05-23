Change could come to college football recruiting schedule: report
The decision-makers who rule college football appear to be on the verge of making another change to the annual high school recruiting schedule.
The sport is moving towards introducing a signing window in the month of June that would shift the recruiting dead period to the entire month of July, according to Football Scoop.
The change would come into effect for the 2026 football recruiting class.
In addition to that change, the NCAA may also move the December signing period up earlier in the month, from the third Wednesday to the first, to avoid a scheduling conflict with the winter transfer portal window and the expanded College Football Playoff.
The proposal suggests that the December early signing period would start on Dec. 4 and end on Dec. 6 with the transfer portal opening on Dec. 9.
One general manager of a program told Football Scoop that it's a virtual certainty the change will be adopted in a vote expected to take place next month.
"We've already pretty much been told that's coming down the pike," another insider said.
That expectation runs in line with a previous report from ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel, who revealed in February that NCAA officials have already met about a possible June signing window.
