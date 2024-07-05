People hurt as July 4 fireworks shoot into stands at college football stadium
Celebrating the Fourth of July is as American as apple pie, with fireworks being set off all over the country to commemorate our national independence, but unfortunately sometimes working with explosives doesn't always end well for those taking part.
That was the case over the Independence Day holiday during the Stadium of Fire event taking place at the BYU football stadium, when several people were hospitalized after some fireworks started shooting off into the stands and directly at people.
Video taken by spectators at the stadium show several of the fireworks shooting off in various directions, including into the crowd and around members of the marching band on the field.
The Stadium of Fire is an annual event held on the football field at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
A police spokesman said that some of the explosives injured multiple people, although the number and severity of the injuries was not immediately made available.
Several people were taken to the hospital, according to KUTV.
"Safety is of the upmost importance to us," Freedom Festival organizers told the news outlet.
"All pyrotechnics are thoroughly checked before the show, and were rechecked after the incident. Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by the incident and we are following up with them to make sure they are okay."
