Kirk Herbstreit says he had 8 Emmy Awards taken from house when he was away
Earlier this year, ESPN apologized after news came out that the network was using fake names in Emmy Award categories in which employees were not eligible to win. Among those network personalities was college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who received the award despite being unaware of the apparent ruse by the network.
What happened to those Emmy Awards? Herbstreit explained on The Pat McAfee Show.
"When College GameDay or any of these shows win an Emmy, when the show does, I was native to the whole thing. I thought the people on the set would get an Emmy," he said.
"So all these years I didn't know what was going on. I just thought, 'Hey, this finally came. Where's this been?' Stuck it on the mantle and moved on."
But later on, Herbstreit learned he wasn't supposed to get the awards, and was told that the group which hands them out wanted to come and get them back.
The thing was, Herbie wasn't home.
"Two years ago, they said, 'That was not supposed to go to you guys on the set, so we've got to take them all back,'" he said. "And I was like, 'Well, I'm not in my house in Nashville. You're going to have to go get them.' And they were like, 'Okay, no problem.' They went down and got them and took eight of my 13 of them out of the house."
Now the rules have been changed, allowing Herbstreit and others to win Emmy Awards, too, and since College GameDay won again this year, that should allow him to put one back on the mantle.
"I think after they changed the rule, and now if GameDay wins one, now I think guys like me and you and Des and Rece and Coach [Corso], we legally get one now," Herbstreit said. "I think technically it's our ninth, but it's our first one we can actually have in our house."
