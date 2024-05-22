Rece Davis gives update on Lee Corso ahead of college football season
Lee Corso has been a staple of the college football season for decades now as the face of ESPN's College GameDay program with his headgear picks every Saturday morning in the fall.
Corso will turn 89 before the start of this coming season, and according to host Rece Davis, he's still in very good health and will be ready to make the rounds again.
Speaking on the College GameDay Podcast, Davis recalled a recent trip to Chicago where he, Desmond Howard, Corso, and Ken Jeong put on an impromptu version of the show, noting that Corso was in great shape.
"Fun, quick trip to Chicago," Davis said. "Good to see LC. He was rolling and in great spirits and great health. We had a really, really good time."
Corso confirmed late last year that he intended to return to College GameDay for 2024 when speaking for a profile in GQ Magazine.
"I'm gonna be like that guy in Vaudeville," Corso told GQ. "They hook him around the neck, and they pull him off the stage as he keeps talking."
The 88-year-old Corso has been a feature of every college football Saturday with his opinions and game predictions, most notably the "headgear pick" he makes before games, although after some health issues, he missed five shows during the 2022 season and is no longer featured for the entire three-hour program.
A featured analyst on the GameDay program since its inception in 1987, Corso suffered a stroke in 2009, suffering partial paralysis, and requiring three days of intensive care followed by a week's stay in the hospital.
The stroke impacted Corso's speech, as he was unable to talk for a month after the incident. Since returning to the air, he has been scripting his appearances on the program.
