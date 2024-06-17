Les Miles sues LSU over vacated wins, College Football HOF snub
Former college football coach Les Miles has filed a lawsuit against LSU, claiming that the school's move to vacate 37 of his wins from 2012 to 2015 eliminated him from eligibility for the College Football Hall of Fame, according to media reports.
According to the suit, which was filed in the Middle District of Louisiana, Miles is looking for "appropriate remedy for the blot placed on his good name and reputation."
Also listed as defendants in the suit at the NCAA and the National Football Foundation, the latter of which oversees the College Football Hall of Fame.
Miles claims that by losing 37 of his wins, his career winning percentage fell below .600, the threshold for a head coach being considered for the Hall of Fame.
The vacated wins drops Miles' career mark to 108-73, with the resulting .597 win percentage falling below that threshold.
Without the vacated wins, Miles is 145-73, with a .666 win percentage.
LSU was forced to vacate those 37 wins and was placed on probation when an NCAA investigation uncovered a Level I recruiting violation under Miles' tenure.
Other head coaches that fall below the Hall of Fame's win percentage demand include former Miami coach Howard Schnellenberger and Mike Leach.
Leach died late in 2022 with a .596 winning percentage, and the Hall of Fame confirmed it will not make an exception in his case.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams