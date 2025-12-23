Only one college football coaching hire earned an A+ grade

The 2025 college football coaching carousel is one for the history books — and it's not even over yet! As of late December, 30 FBS college football teams have hired new head coaches for the 2026 season, including six from the SEC and several more from the other power conferences.

Now that almost all of the jobs have been filled, ESPN writer Bill Connelly took the time to grade each and every hire made by an FBS program, assigning anywhere from an A+ to a C — a fairly friendly scale, even to the No. 30 hire on the list, which we won't spoil. You can view the whole thing right here.

In Mr. Connelly's seminar on How To Properly Conduct A Coaching Search, A's were aplenty as eight students (meaning: FBS schools) earned an A or better in his book for the hire of their new head football coach. Those are the following...

Eight coaches earn an A grade

*Alphabatized by school



Jim Mora | Colorado St.

Jon Sumrall | Florida

Mark Carney | Kent St.

Lane Kiffin | LSU

Charles Huff | Memphis

Eric Morris | Oklahoma State

Matt Campbell | Penn St.

James Franklin | Virginia Tech

That list represents several of the biggest hires of the 2025 college football coaching cycles but also has a couple of underrated names as well. Plus, Kentucky's Will Stein and UCLA's Bob Chesney were mentioned as hires on the A-/B+ cusp. The one that earned an A+ grade, though? Perhaps you guessed, but it was Lane Kiffin picked as the prized sea bass.

New LSU head coach Lane Kiffin | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"We won't overthink this one," Connelly wrote on the LSU hire of Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss, noting that the process was certainly over-dramatic. "But in his past nine years as a head coach, he has won double-digit games six times and he engineered the Rebels' best three-year run in 60-plus years. He checks almost every box for a school that can afford to hire a guy who checks lots of boxes."

The LSU coaching transition featured a dispute and eventual promised payout of a $50+ million buyout to Brian Kelly, then included the public interference of the Louisiana Governor, the firing of the LSU athletic director and the offer of a massive contract to Lane Kiffin to poach him from an SEC rival. Yet, with the dust still settling, the Tigers appear set up to go for glory in the latter half of the 2020s.

Per ESPN and Bill Connelly, Lane Kiffin is the No. 1 hire of the college football season.

