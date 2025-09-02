Patriots legend says he turned the TV off during Bill Belichick’s North Carolina debut
For North Carolina fans and Bill Belichick supporters, Labor Day evening was a four-hour clinic in how to derail a hype train. TCU arrived in Chapel Hill the underdogs without a conversation around them and walked off the field with a 41-17 beatdown of a power conference program coached by a six-time Super Bowl winner.
It's hard to fathom a coach so revered and respected in the industry — by fans, media, players, and certainly other coaches — putting a team on the field that barely seems to know how to play the game. The contest wasn't even close to competitive beyond the first Tar Heel drive.
Few folks were more shocked than Belichick's own former players, especially Damien Woody and Jason McCourty, who joined Mike Greenberg on the ESPN show Get Up Tuesday morning to try and make sense of the debacle at UNC the night before.
As highlights of the game played out on a screen, Woody made a startling admission after the Horned Frogs scored on an untouched run on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter to push the lead to 20 points.
"Boy, when he did this, I literally turned the TV off, because I knew it was night-night, Chapel Bill," said Woody. "Bill Belichick may have wanted to turn the TV off at that point, too," added Greenberg.
The desk discussed various faults in Carolina's play and Belichick's coaching but eventually circled back to the first play in the third quarter, which just baffled Woody. He couldn't believe the halftime adjustments were missing for the Tar Heels given their head coaching situation.
"For me, that was the biggest indictment," Woody said of the early second half touchdown run. "College halftime is so long, you can literally come up with a whole new gameplan. That's where Bill Belichick has usually been at his best. And then they (TCU) come out, and the very first play, they take it to the house."
Again, Woody could not comprehend the coaching or lack thereof he noticed on Monday.
"To me, of all the things, that might have been the biggest indictment," he went. "There were no adjustments at halftime and to see TCU just run all over a Bill Belichick team, like I'm still in shock just looking at it."
McCourty shared similar views, while Greg McElroy, with zero personal ties to Belichick, really went in on the coaching malpractice, calling out specific offensive and defensive schematics that just didn't make sense to him.