Paul Finebaum says ‘it’s over’ for one major college football coach
On a YouTube show with SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie, SEC Network star Paul Finebaum went in on one national-championship-winning head college football coach and considers this individual's tenure to be just about "over" after another bad loss this weekend.
That man is Dabo Swinney, a frequent target of Finebaum's criticism in the 2020s. However, Finebaum took his analysis a step further this time around, calling for Swinney and the Clemson program to reach a separation.
"I think it's over at Clemson," Finebaum declared. "Let's quit trying to sugarcoat it. Sometimes it's very difficult to get it back when you've lost it, and he's lost it badly. It's time for him to go."
Finebaum's comments arrive on the heels of Clemson's third loss of the season, this time to Syracuse, who dropped the Tigers 1-3 with a second loss in Death Valley already this season. They are already basically out of CFP contention by Week 4 despite entering the season as one of the premier favorites to win the whole thing. That's why Finebaum is calling for upheaval.
"Of the people that could leave coaching and go into TV, he would be very coveted," Finebaum pointed out, already fielding moonlight careers for the fiery Clemson head coach. "Or, find someplace to go. There will be a lot of openings, and when you introduce Dabo Swinney, it's not a bad look."
Finebaum even added a shot at Jimbo Fisher after he was dismissed from Texas A&M about a year and a half ago: "I mean, Jimbo Fisher has done pretty well leaning on one national championship and Dabo has a much better resume," he quipped.
Dabo Swinney isn't exactly a drama-free coach, and a truly disastrous season could catapult the Clemson head coach into a bizarre array of hijinks (you could argue he's already started hard on that front). But will he really call it quits and head to the broadcast booth or another job? That seems overwhelmingly unlikely, still.
Luckily, the Tigers do get North Carolina up next, a team coached by Bill Belichick that might also be one of the worst power conference teams of the entire decade, at least that's how the Tar Heels are performing through four weeks of football.