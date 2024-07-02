Big 12 reveals 2024 preseason football rankings
Media members have released their annual Big 12 preseason poll and judging by their votes, we can expect there to be plenty of competition at the top of the expanded conference's power rankings.
Five teams received first-place votes, and just six total votes separate the teams that placed in the top three of the media's rankings in the race for the league championship.
One of the more active conferences in this year's historic realignment push, the Big 12 added Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and Arizona State, with both first and last place in this year's media poll featuring schools that are among the league's newcomers.
More: ESPN reveals 2024 college football rankings
Utah is the preseason favorite in the Big 12, earning 906 total votes and 20 first-place votes, followed by Kansas State, which earned 19 first-place votes, and Oklahoma State came out with 14 first-place votes.
Kansas State placed fourth overall with five first-place votes, while Arizona rounded out the top-five with three first-place votes.
Big 12 Preseason Media Football Rankings
1. Utah (906, 20)
2. Kansas State (889, 19)
3. Oklahoma State (829, 14)
4. Kansas (772, 5)
5. Arizona (762, 3)
6. Iowa State (661)
7. West Virginia (581)
8. UCF (551)
9. Texas Tech (532)
10. TCU (436)
11. Colorado (400)
12. Baylor (268)
13. BYU (215)
14. Cincinnati (196)
15. Houston (157)
16. Arizona State (141)
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams