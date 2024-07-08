College football teams with most NFL players in 2024
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Florida Gators
- Oregon Ducks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Clemson Tigers
- Texas Longhorns
- Auburn Tigers
- USC Trojans
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Florida State Seminoles
There are 1,696 players in the NFL in a given season, taking the 53 players on every one of the 32 rosters across the National Football League, and college football programs are the principal training ground for franchises to poach talent from.
And as is the case across the NCAA level currently, the SEC and Big Ten are the two primary sources of talent when looking at NFL rosters heading into the 2024 season, and it's those two conferences, the chief beneficiaries in this year's conference realignment, and are turning the most players pro.
Related: Ranking college football teams with most NFL Draft picks all-time
And... CFB teams with most No. 1 NFL Draft picks
Ranking College Football Teams with most NFL Players in 2024
Numbers via Spotrac
1. Alabama
Active players: 77
Earnings: $509,286,769
2. Ohio State
Active players: 66
Earnings: $301,683,689
3. LSU
Active players: 65
Earnings: $354,200,751
4. Michigan
Active players: 63
Earnings: $173,661,898
5. Georgia
Active players: 62
Earnings: $197,451,600
6. Notre Dame
Active players: 52
Earnings: $182,737,509
7. Penn State
Active players: 49
Earnings: $145,251,219
8. Washington
Active players: 47
Earnings: $144,905,184
9. Oklahoma
Active players: 46
Earnings: $275,343,157
T-10. Florida
Active players: 43
Earnings: $126,948,304
T-10. Oregon
Active players: 43
Earnings: $182,900,237
T-12. Clemson
Active players: 42
Earnings: $273,543,620
T-12. Iowa
Active players: 42
Earnings: $151,554,013
14. Texas
Active players: 41
Earnings: $102,443,037
15. Tennessee
Active players: 40
Earnings: $79,444,856
16. UCLA
Active players: 39
Earnings: 97,111,611
17. Auburn
Active players: 38
Earnings: $126,816,850
18. USC
Active players: 37
Earnings: $160,205,363
19. Ole Miss
Active players: 35
Earnings: $120,082,814
20. Miami (FL)
Active players: 34
Earnings: $65,353,288
21. TCU
Active players: 33
Earnings: 452,285,673
T-22. NC State
Active players: 32
Earnings: $116,517,830
T-22. Texas A&M
Active players: 32
Earnings: $176,517,830
T-22. Wisconsin
Active players: 32
Earnings: $114,121,014
25. Florida State
Active players: 31
Earnings: $159,632,428
You can see the full rankings here, via Spotrac
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams