College football transfer portal: Where the best QBs are in 2024
Whatever may change around college football, be it the transfer portal or having to pay the players or the expanded playoff, one fact remains the same: quarterback is the most important position on the football field.
As football, college and pro, moves away from its traditional center of running the ball and more towards spreading things out, the quarterback's importance is more relevant than ever before.
Now as both transfer portal windows have been opened and closed, and several more thousand players have moved on to new schools, let's take a look at where college football's 10 best transfer quarterbacks will suit up this season.
College Football's Best Transfer Portal QBs in 2024
10. Aidan Chiles
Where he was: Oregon State
Where he went: Michigan State
Chiles paired up with former Beavers coach Jonathan Smith in the Big Ten, where he's in the battle to start for the Spartans. He put up 4 touchdowns passing and 3 rushing in nine appearances as the backup.
9. Julian Sayin
Where he was: Alabama
Where he went: Ohio State
The former consensus five-star prospect left the Crimson Tide after Nick Saban's retirement and landed with a very-intriguing Buckeyes QB room that also includes top-flight recruit Air Noland, and it's expected those two will battle for the QB1 role in 2025.
8. Dante Moore
Where he was: UCLA
Where he went: Oregon
Moore, a former five-star recruit, originally pledged to the Ducks before flipping to the Bruins, but after Chip Kelly's departure, he returned to Dan Lanning's program, where he'll be the reserve behind Dillon Gabriel, and the likely favorite for the starting role next season.
7. KJ Jefferson
Where he was: Arkansas
Where he went: UCF
Jefferson was a three-year starter for Arkansas emerging as a dual-threat who won back-to-back bowl games, finishing with 7,911 yards and 67 touchdowns passing and 1,876 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing.
6. Will Rogers
Where he was: Mississippi State
Where he went: Washington
Rogers played his best ball in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, putting up 94 touchdowns against 28 interceptions while covering over 12,000 yards and hitting almost 70 percent of his attempts. Now, he'll provide some much-needed offensive firepower to a Huskies program in transition.
5. Riley Leonard
Where he was: Duke
Where he went: Notre Dame
One of college football's more productive running quarterbacks, Leonard finished with almost 8 yards per carry a year ago, but he'll have to more finely-tune his passing output if he wants to truly take the Irish offense where it can go.
4. DJ Uiagalelei
Where he was: Oregon State
Where he went: Florida State
The ex-Clemson starter transferred to the Beavers a year ago, where he enjoyed career-high production, passing for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and 7 picks. Now, UIagalelei, who has 45 all-purpose career touchdowns, will step in for Jordan Travis to keep the Seminoles in the ACC title race.
3. Will Howard
Where he was: Kansas State
Where he went: Ohio State
The presumptive starter for the Buckeyes after Kyle McCord's departure, the senior passed for 2,643 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing a personal-best 61.3 percent of his pass attempts. He has plenty of help at receiver and running back, too.
2. Cam Ward
Where he was: Washington State
Where he went: Miami
A dynamic dual-threat, Ward was fifth in college football a year ago with 3,735 yards passing, scoring 25 touchdowns in the air and 8 more on the ground while throwing just seven interceptions. He should dramatically upgrade a Hurricanes offense that added key skill at tailback and receiver.
1. Dillon Gabriel
Where he was: Oklahoma
Where he went: Oregon
The veteran signal caller put up 3,660 yards passing while scoring 30 times and throwing just six interceptions. Now heading into his seventh college football season, Gabriel steps into an Oregon offense that should excel against Big Ten opposition, and that includes another elite transfer in wide receiver Evan Stewart.
